Samsung Galaxy A03s bags BIS certification, launch imminent

Harshita Malik
Jul 02, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A03s bags BIS certification, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A03s spotted on BIS certification site

As an addition to its A-series of smartphones, Samsung is working on a new A03s model. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, hinting at its imminent launch. The Galaxy A03s has also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site, revealing that it will support Bluetooth 5.0. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 270ppi. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 166.6x75.9x9.1mm.

There will be a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will get a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone will boot Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will draw power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A03s are unknown as of now. However, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 14,000.

