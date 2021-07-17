Home / News / Technology News / Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy A12s pricing and specifications leaked
Technology

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy A12s pricing and specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:20 am
Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy A12s pricing and specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy A12s tipped to arrive in three color options

Samsung is likely to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone, called the Galaxy A12s, in Europe. It is said to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A12, which was announced in India in February. As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the A12s will be identical to the A12 except for a different chipset and it will start at €180 (roughly Rs. 15,850). Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy A12s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A12s will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A12s is expected to draw power from an Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A12s: Pricing and availability

According to the latest tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy A12s will cost €180 (roughly Rs. 15,850) for the 4GB/64GB model and €200 (approximately Rs. 17,600) for the 4GB/128GB version. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Could the Apple iPhone 13 be completely button-less?

Latest News

Ahead of launch, Nokia XR20's design revealed in leaked image

Technology

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Maharashtra: ED attaches Anil Deshmukh's assets worth Rs. 4 crore

Politics

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Sports

'Modern Love' S02: Get ready to break rules for love

Entertainment

Latest Technology News

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Technology

80% post-vaccination infections due to Delta variant, says ICMR study

Technology

POCO F3 GT to debut in India on July 23

Technology

IISc's 'warm' COVID-19 vaccine effective against all major variants: Study

Technology

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to cost around Rs. 93,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Technology

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's pricing details leaked

Technology

Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China

Technology

Samsung News

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to debut on July 21

Technology

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy M22's renders and specifications leaked

Technology

Samsung reveals its automotive image sensor; signs pact with Tesla

Technology

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 gets One UI 3.1

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra adjudged best smartphone of 2021

Technology
Trending Topics