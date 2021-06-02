Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent
Science

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 12:34 am
Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent
Support page for Galaxy A22 4G goes live

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A22 smartphone in the coming weeks. The handset is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants. In the latest development, the support page for the Galaxy A22 4G (model number SM-A25F/DSN) has gone live on the company's Russian website. Previous reports have revealed that it will come with an AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a 60Hz HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a quad camera module. The device is expected to bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 48MP main sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is tipped to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP shooters. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G: Pricing

Samsung will announce the official pricing details of the Galaxy A22 4G at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. However, going by the leaked specifications, it is likely to start at around Rs. 12,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Amazon will soon share your internet with neighbors (US only)

Latest News

COVID-19: 4th serosurvey to focus on kids, rural areas

India

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla gets dearer due to pandemic, and more

Science

Renault Triber awarded 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Auto

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent

Science

Amazon will soon share your internet with neighbors (US only)

Science

Latest Science News

Samsung starts producing its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G arriving in India on June 8

Science

Google Photos free storage ends today; Is Google One worthwhile?

Science

HONOR Band 6 listed on Flipkart; features revealed

Science

iQOO Z3 5G to debut in India on June 8

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32's support page goes live, India launch imminent

Science

This is how Samsung Galaxy A22 will look like

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's camera specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics