Samsung announces Galaxy A22 4G and Galaxy A22 5G smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G go official

Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 in both 4G and 5G versions, with the latter being the company's cheapest 5G model yet. As far as their key highlights are concerned, they come with a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging, up to quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek chipset. Here's our roundup.

They sport an HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G feature a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras. The former bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, while the latter sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display. The duo has a 90Hz refresh rate and comes in four color options.

The phones have a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. The 5G variant gets a similar system, but with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and no macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, they are equipped with a 13MP and an 8MP front-facing camera, respectively.

They run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 and Dimensity 700 processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The devices also offer support for all the standard connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G starts at €230 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the 4GB/64GB model and €250 (approximately Rs. 22,000) for the 4GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs in select markets starting July. Pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A22 4G version are yet to be announced.