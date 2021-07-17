Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Harshita Malik
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G's India price leaked

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India next month. Now, 91mobiles has tipped that the handset will arrive with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999. It will join the Galaxy A22 4G model which already debuted in the country earlier this month. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G offers a 6.6-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a Dimensity 700 processor.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 9mm thick body

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Internationally, it is offered in four color variants.

There is a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The phone supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been tipped to start at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and cost Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch in August.

