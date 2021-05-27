Home / News / Science News / Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone
Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone

Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost around Rs. 16,500

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A22 5G handset in the coming weeks. In the latest development, DealNTech has spotted the handset on a retailer website, carrying a price-tag of €185 (roughly Rs. 16,500). If the leak stands true, the Galaxy A22 5G model could go official as Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone yet. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will be offered in four color variants

As per the previous leaks, the Galaxy A22 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The device is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in four color options.

Information

The phone will have a 48MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G shall come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. On the front, a 13MP selfie shooter is expected.

Internals

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Galaxy A22 5G will be revealed during its launch, which is likely to happen in the coming weeks. However, as per the tip-off, it will start at €185 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the 64GB storage model.

