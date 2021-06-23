Home / News / Technology News / Samsung A22 5G's launch imminent as support page goes live
Samsung A22 5G's launch imminent as support page goes live

Surbhi Shah
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to debut in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G's support page, with model number SM-A226B/DS, has gone live on the company's Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. For the unversed, the budget-friendly Galaxy A22 5G was announced in Europe earlier this month alongside the 4G version. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in White, Gray, Violet, and Mint color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A22 5G model in India at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, the handset carries a starting price-tag of €230 (approximately Rs. 20,370) for its 4GB/64GB base model.

