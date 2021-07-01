Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy A22 goes official in India at Rs. 18,500
Samsung Galaxy A22 goes official in India at Rs. 18,500

Harshita Malik
Jul 01, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A22 goes official in India at Rs. 18,500
Samsung Galaxy A22, with quad rear cameras and 90Hz screen, launched in India

Expanding its A-series of smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,499. As for the key highlights, the handset has a 90Hz screen, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery which promises up to 38 hours of talktime, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It bears an HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 features a U-shaped notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is available in Black and Mint color options.

The phone offers a 13MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 packs a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.

Under the hood, it supports 15W fast-charging

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 draws power from a 2GHz octa-core processor (name not revealed), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 has been priced at Rs. 18,499 for the solo 6GB/128GB model and is currently up for purchase via Samsung's official website. It is expected to be available via other sales channels soon.

