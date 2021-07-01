Samsung Galaxy A22 goes official in India at Rs. 18,500

Samsung Galaxy A22, with quad rear cameras and 90Hz screen, launched in India

Expanding its A-series of smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 model in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,499. As for the key highlights, the handset has a 90Hz screen, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery which promises up to 38 hours of talktime, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It bears an HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 features a U-shaped notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is available in Black and Mint color options.

Information

The phone offers a 13MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 packs a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 15W fast-charging

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 draws power from a 2GHz octa-core processor (name not revealed), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 has been priced at Rs. 18,499 for the solo 6GB/128GB model and is currently up for purchase via Samsung's official website. It is expected to be available via other sales channels soon.