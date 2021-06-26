Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers
Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers

Harshita Malik
Jun 26, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers
Samsung Galaxy A22 allegedly costs Rs. 18,500 in India

Samsung is set to announce its Galaxy A22 smartphone in India soon. Now, 91mobiles has spotted a poster, which reveals that the handset is already up for grabs via offline retail stores in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. To recall, the Galaxy A22 had gone official in Europe earlier this month in both 4G and 5G variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera unit. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Globally, it is available in four color options.

The phone has a 13MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 offers a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Galaxy A22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A22: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Galaxy A22's 4G variant costs Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. Samsung will also offer the Samsung Care package that includes free home delivery, Samsung Finance+, and Samsung Care+. The price will be officially announced in the coming days.

