Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers
Samsung is set to announce its Galaxy A22 smartphone in India soon. Now, 91mobiles has spotted a poster, which reveals that the handset is already up for grabs via offline retail stores in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. To recall, the Galaxy A22 had gone official in Europe earlier this month in both 4G and 5G variants. Here's our roundup.
It sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen
The Samsung Galaxy A22 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera unit. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Globally, it is available in four color options.
The phone has a 13MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy A22 offers a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
The Galaxy A22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy A22: Pricing and availability
As per the latest leak, the Galaxy A22's 4G variant costs Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. Samsung will also offer the Samsung Care package that includes free home delivery, Samsung Finance+, and Samsung Care+. The price will be officially announced in the coming days.