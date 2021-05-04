Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to debut in India soon
Science

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to debut in India soon

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 04, 2021, 05:24 pm
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to debut in India soon

Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G will debut in India soon. According to tipster the_tech_guy, the company has started developing the firmware for the Indian variant, suggesting that the handset could arrive in the coming weeks.

To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was announced in March. It has a Snapdragon 750G processor, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features an IP67-rated build quality with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the plastic rear panel, it packs a quad camera module.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in four color variants.

Information

There is a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a quad rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: India pricing

The pricing details of the Galaxy A52 5G in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in Europe, the phone starts at €429 (around Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB/128GB model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Here's how we designed and 3D printed free AirTag case
Latest News
Here's how we designed and 3D printed free AirTag case
Science
Government should save lives, not build house for PM: Priyanka
Politics
YRF pledges to vaccinate 30,000 FWICE members, await government's permission
Entertainment
PM Modi, Boris Johnson to boost trade during virtual summit
World
JEE Main May session postponed due to COVID-19: Education Minister
India
Latest Science News
ASUS ROG Flow X13's India launch set for May 12
Science
iQOO Z3 spotted on IMEI website; India launch imminent
Science
Infinix Hot 10S to be launched in India next week
Science
Could an upcoming Apple Watch make blood sugar monitoring painless?
Science
Is transmission of COVID-19 airborne? All you need to know
Science
Trending Topics