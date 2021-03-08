Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 tipped to debut on March 17
Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 tipped to debut on March 17

Surbhi Shah
Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 tipped to debut on March 17

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones on March 17 at a Galaxy Unpacked event, tipster Tron has claimed.

Separately, TechTalkTV has revealed that the handsets will offer stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, built-in Snapchat lenses, up to 30x Space Zoom, and up to 25W fast-charging support.

Here's our roundup.

The phones will sport a Full-HD+ display The handsets will feature a 64MP main camera They will support 25W fast-charging Samsung Galaxy A52, A72: Pricing and availability

Design and display

The phones will sport a Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera setup.

The handsets will bear a 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The A52's 5G variant will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The handsets will feature a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A52 will pack a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter.

The Galaxy A72 will have a similar arrangement but with an 8MP telephoto sensor instead of the depth camera. The telephoto lens will support 30x Space Zoom (digital zoom) and 3x optical zoom.

Up front, they will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They will support 25W fast-charging

The Galaxy A52 and A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A52 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 750G processor.

The A52 model will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The A72 will house a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Galaxy A52 and A72 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the A52 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25,000 and the A72 will cost around Rs. 28,000.

