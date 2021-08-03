Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G tipped to cost around €435
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G tipped to cost around €435

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:45 am
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G tipped to cost around €435
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come in four color options

Samsung is likely to launch a new Galaxy A52s 5G model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted (via DealNTech) on a European retailer's website, revealing its color and storage variants as well as the pricing details. According to the leak, the A52s 5G will cost €434.64 (around Rs. 38,400) for the 128GB storage model. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone may have a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet colors.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, there might be a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

Going by the latest leak, in Europe, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at €434.64 (around Rs. 38,400) for the 128GB storage option. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vivo Y53s tipped to cost Rs. 23,000 in India

Latest News

Vivo Y53s tipped to cost Rs. 23,000 in India

Technology

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

Google is discontinuing sign-in support on old Android devices

Technology

New-generation KTM RC 125 and 200 previewed in leaked pictures

Auto

#FundingAlert: Unacademy raises $440 million, now valued at $3.4 billion

Business

Latest Technology News

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Realme's MagDart magnetic wireless charging demonstrated on upcoming Flash smartphone

Technology

TECNO POVA 2, with a 7,000mAh battery, launched in India

Technology

Infinix SMART 5A launched in India at Rs. 6,500

Technology

Saturn, Earth to come the closest today: All details here

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's pricing details leaked

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to feature a 90Hz display

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, goes official

Technology

Samsung News

Samsung Galaxy S22 to flaunt a 50MP RGBW sensor

Technology

Samsung opens up early reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold3

Technology

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds2's price in Europe leaked

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A03s support page goes live; India launch imminent

Technology

Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold3's design in official trailer

Technology
Trending Topics