Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G tipped to cost around €435

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:45 am

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come in four color options

Samsung is likely to launch a new Galaxy A52s 5G model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted (via DealNTech) on a European retailer's website, revealing its color and storage variants as well as the pricing details. According to the leak, the A52s 5G will cost €434.64 (around Rs. 38,400) for the 128GB storage model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone may have a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet colors.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, there might be a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

Going by the latest leak, in Europe, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at €434.64 (around Rs. 38,400) for the 128GB storage option. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.