Samsung Galaxy A52s spotted on Bluetooth SIG platform; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 03:24 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52s certified by Bluetooth SIG

Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A52s, has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG authority. It is listed on the certification site with three model numbers: SM-A528B, SM-A528B_DS, and SM-A528N. According to the previous leaks, the Galaxy A52s will look similar to the Galaxy A52 5G and shall come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

It will offer an IP67-rated build quality

Samsung Galaxy A52s will be available in four color variants

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular quad camera module. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also offer an IP67-rated build quality.

Information

The phone will have a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is rumored to have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It will support 33W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A52s are unknown. However, in Europe, it is tipped to cost around €450 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 128GB storage model.