Technology

Samsung Galaxy A52s tipped to cost €449

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 05:49 pm
Samsung Galaxy A52s tipped to cost €449
Samsung Galaxy A52s to debut in Europe soon; price leaked

Samsung is working on a new A-series smartphone, called the Galaxy A52s. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that the handset will debut in Europe later this year. The report also reveals that Galaxy A52s will cost €449 (roughly Rs. 39,500) for its 128GB storage variant. However, there may be other storage models as well. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

It may sport a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will likely feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it shall pack a quad camera unit. The device will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

Samsung Galaxy A52s is rumored to get a quad rear camera arrangement, which will include a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A52s will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. However, it has been tipped to cost €449 (roughly Rs. 39,500) for the 128GB storage model.

Trending Topics