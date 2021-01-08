Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 become cheaper in India
Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 become cheaper in India

Samsung has reduced the prices of the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 models in India by Rs. 2,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is reflecting on the company's official website as well as Amazon.

As for the highlights, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 come with punch-hole screens, quad rear cameras, and mid-tier hardware.

Design and display

Recalling the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they house a quad camera unit.

The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen while the latter packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display.

The handsets are offered in four color options.

Cameras

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A71 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.

The Galaxy A51 also gets a similar camera arrangement but with a 48MP (f/2.0) primary lens.

On the front, the handsets have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy A71 draws power from a Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Galaxy A51 is fueled by an Exynos 9611 processor.

The former packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support while the latter has a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

The devices come loaded with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and boot Android 10-based One UI 2.5.

Information

What are the revised prices?

Following the latest price-cut, the Galaxy A71 now costs Rs. 27,499 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. The Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 22,499 for the 8GB/128GB version.

