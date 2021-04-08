Samsung releases April 2021 security update for Galaxy A71

The update for the Galaxy A71 4G carries version number A715FZHU4BUC1 and is currently seeding in Hong Kong via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.