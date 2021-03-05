Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A72 spotted on Google Play Console, launch imminent
Science

Samsung Galaxy A72 spotted on Google Play Console, launch imminent

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 12:05 am
Samsung Galaxy A72 spotted on Google Play Console, launch imminent

With more and more leaks coming in, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A72 model in the coming weeks.

In the latest development, the 4G variant of the phone has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing some of its key specifications.

As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a Full-HD+ screen, 6GB RAM, and Android 11 support.

In this article
It will boast of a Super AMOLED display There will be a 64MP main camera The phone will support 25W fast-charging Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Pricing and availability

Design and display

It will boast of a Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera array.

The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2009 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, White, and Violet color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will likely sport a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Galaxy A72. However, it is rumored to cost Є449 (roughly Rs. 39,300) for the 6GB/128GB model and Є509 (approximately Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp gets desktop voice calling, and more
Latest News
#ComicBytes: What is Chaos Magic, Scarlet Witch's power in 'WandaVision'?
Entertainment
NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp gets desktop voice calling, and more
Science
#FundingAlert: Bijnis receives secondary round of funding from prominent investors
Business
Netflix releases Fast Laughs, a TikTok-rivaling short video feature
Science
Microsoft demonstrates Mesh mixed reality platform for virtual collaboration
Science
Latest Science News
Nubia Red Magic 6 sets new benchmark for gaming smartphones
Science
New Nintendo Switch will be 4K capable; production starts June
Science
Hacker group unc0ver releases jailbreak utility for iOS 14.3
Science
Redmi Note 10, 10 Pro, Pro Max launched in India
Science
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's first sale in India today
Science
Trending Topics