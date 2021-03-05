Samsung Galaxy A72 spotted on Google Play Console, launch imminent

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will likely sport a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Galaxy A72. However, it is rumored to cost Є449 (roughly Rs. 39,300) for the 6GB/128GB model and Є509 (approximately Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.