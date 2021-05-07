Leaked promo confirms the existence of Samsung Galaxy A82 5G
Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy A82 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Max Weinbach has shared a promo video of the handset, confirming its existence and official naming scheme.
As for the key highlights, it is rumored to come with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the video
It will flaunt a QHD+ Super AMOLED screen
The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.
The handset is likely to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.
The phone will get a 64MP rear camera system
The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will likely sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it will have a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
It will support 25W fast-charging
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G: Pricing and availability
Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A82 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. It is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 40,000.