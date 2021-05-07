Leaked promo confirms the existence of Samsung Galaxy A82 5G

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy A82 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Max Weinbach has shared a promo video of the handset, confirming its existence and official naming scheme.

As for the key highlights, it is rumored to come with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

It will flaunt a QHD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.

The handset is likely to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information

The phone will get a 64MP rear camera system

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will likely sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it will have a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

It will support 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A82 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. It is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 40,000.