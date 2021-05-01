Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha, with 11th-generation Intel processors, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 12:10 am

As an addition to its Galaxy Book series, South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its Flex2 Alpha laptop in the US.

The 2-in-1 convertible device starts at $849 (approximately Rs. 63,000) and is already up for pre-orders.

As for the highlights, the Flex2 Alpha features a QLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, and 11th-generation Intel processors.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The laptop flaunts a 13.3-inch touchscreen display

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha sports an aluminium body with a 2-in-1 convertible design, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam, and a fingerprint sensor.

The laptop tips the scale at around 1.18kg and bears a 13.3-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) QLED touchscreen display with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

It offers dual-array microphones and two Dolby Atmos-certified 1.5W stereo speakers.

Internals

It runs on Windows 10 Home OS

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, combined with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 54Whr battery, which is said to offer 18.5 hours of life on a single charge.

Information

The device offers supports for Wi-Fi 6

The I/O ports of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha include a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-SD card reader. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is priced at $849 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the Intel Core i5 (8GB/256GB) model. Meanwhile, the i7 variant with 16GB/512GB storage configuration costs $1,049 (around Rs. 77,700).

The buyers can also employ trade-in offers that begin from $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for purchasing the device. The laptop is now up for pre-orders via Samsung's US website.