Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 announced: Details here

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 07:45 pm

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced its Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops at its Unpacked event.

The line-up starts at $999 (around Rs. 74,400) and is available with AMOLED screens, 11th generation Intel processors, Dolby Atmos audio technology with AKG sound, 1TB of SSD storage, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The duo flaunts a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 have a slim design with narrow bezels, a 720p webcam, and a fingerprint scanner.

The devices are available in two screen sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.0-inch. They have a Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) display with AMOLED (Pro) and Super AMOLED (Pro 360) panels.

The Pro 360 can also be used as a tablet and offers S Pen support.

Internals

They have an Intel Iris Xe graphics card

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 are powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

For both the laptops, the 13.3-inch models house a 63Whr battery, while the 15.0-inch variants pack a 68Whr unit. They have 65W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

The Pro 360 offers optional 5G connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro has a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a headphone jack. The LTE variant has a nano-SIM card slot.

The Book Pro 360 offers similar I/O ports barring the USB 3.2. Its 13.3-inch model offers optional 5G connectivity and a built-in nano-SIM card.

For ensuring connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Pro 360: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400) and is available in Mystic Pink Gold, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Blue colors.

Meanwhile, the Pro 360 is offered in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze shades. It carries a starting price-tag of $1,199 (approximately Rs. 89,300).

Both the laptops will be up for pre-orders from today i.e. April 29.