Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds2's price in Europe leaked

Surbhi Shah
Aug 01, 2021
Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds2's price in Europe leaked
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will debut on August 11

Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy Buds2 TWS earphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones. Ahead of the event, the pricing details of the earphones have been leaked online. According to the leak, in Europe, the Buds2 will cost €172.90 (roughly Rs. 15,260) including VAT. Here's our roundup.

Design

The Buds2 will flaunt an in-ear design

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is said to sport an in-ear design, with a uniform texture, glossy finish, and rubber tips. Each bud will have three microphones and motion sensors for wear detection. It will also have an IPX2-rated build quality for water resistance. Previously leaked renders suggest the earphones will be offered in White, Black, Green, Violet, and Yellow color variants.

Battery life

The case will be equipped with a 500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are likely to pack a total of 120mAh battery. According to tipster Snoopy, they should last up to 20 hours with ANC turned on and up to 29 hours with ANC turned off. On a single five-minute charge, they are said to provide an hour-long battery life. The carry-cum-charging case, on the other hand, should house a 500mAh battery.

Information

It will have Active Noise Cancellation feature

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology along with "Find My Earbuds" and Bixby Voice Wake-up functions. It will also offer touch controls like single-tap, double-tap, triple-tap, and touch-and-hold for enabling and disabling actions along with support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Pricing and availability

Going by the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will be priced at €172.90 (roughly Rs. 15,260), including VAT, in Europe. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 11.

Trending Topics