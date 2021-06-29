Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy Buds2 tipped to cost around Rs. 12,000
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 tipped to cost around Rs. 12,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 05:13 pm
Samsung Galaxy Buds2's pricing details and design features leaked

Samsung is expected to launch its all-new Galaxy Buds2 in August, alongside the Galaxy Watch4. It will succeed the Galaxy Buds+ which was announced in India last year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the pricing details of the earbuds. As per the report, the Buds2 will be priced between $149-169 (around Rs. 11,000-12,500), putting them in competition with the Beats Studio Buds.

Design

Each earbud will have two microphones

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2's leaked renders have revealed that it will feature a uniform and smooth texture with glossy finish. Each earbud will have a rubber tip, two microphones, a proximity sensor, and charging connectors. The case, similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Live, will have a square-shaped form-factor. The Buds2 will be offered in White, Purple, Green, and Black color options.

It may not support active noise cancellation

The Buds2 is unlikely to offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Instead, it will depend on the ear tips to provide a good seal for noise reduction. This means, the earbuds may be able to passively cancel the surrounding noise but not completely block it out.

The Buds2 will house a 60mAh battery each

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has already visited the FCC certification site, revealing its battery details. As per the listing, each earbud will pack a 60mAh battery. On a single charge, the Buds2 should offer a playtime of around 7-8 hours. The carry-cum-charging case will be equipped with a 500mAh battery and it will support wired as well as wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Pricing and availability

According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will be priced anywhere between $149-169 (roughly Rs. 11,000-12,500) in the US. The pricing details for India are not known as of now but it should cost around Rs. 12,000.

