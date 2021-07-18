Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy Buds2's fresh leak reveals new features and colors
Samsung Galaxy Buds2's fresh leak reveals new features and colors

Samsung is expected to launch its latest TWS earphones, the Galaxy Buds2, on August 11 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones. In the latest development, developer Tim Schneeberger (from GitHub) has leaked the screenshots of the beta version of Galaxy Buds2's companion app. According to those, the earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation and touch controls, among several other features.

Design

The earbuds will have motion sensors

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is likely to offer a design similar to the original Galaxy Buds. It will feature a uniform texture with a glossy finish. Each bud will have a rubber tip, two microphones as well as motion sensors for wear detection. The earbuds will be offered in White, Green, Black, Violet, and Yellow color options.

The Buds2 will pack a 61mAh battery each

On the battery front, each of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2's earbuds will pack a 61mAh battery. On a single charge, it should offer around 7-8 hours of playtime. The carry-cum-charging case will house a 472mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.

It will support Bixby Voice Wake-up function

Contrary to some of the previous reports, the latest leak reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. It will also let the users enable and disable actions like touch-and-hold, single-tap, double-tap, and triple-tap for varied designated activities. The earbuds will also support the Bixby Voice Wake-up and the "Find My Earbuds" function.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is tipped to carry a price tag of $149-169 (roughly Rs. 11,000-12,600) in the US and around €149 (approximately Rs. 13,000) in Europe. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the August 11 launch event.

