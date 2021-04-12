Samsung Galaxy F12 goes on sale starting at Rs. 11,000

Samsung Galaxy F12 features a waterdrop notch-styled Infinity-V design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) PLS IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue color options.
Information
It sports an 8MP selfie shooter
Samsung Galaxy F12 packs a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
The device is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F12 is powered by an Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Specifications
All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-V display. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The handset runs on Android 10 and is backed by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, combined with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Pocket-pinch
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s: Pricing and availability
Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant.
The Galaxy F02s costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB version and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB configuration. It is available in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White colors.
The duo is available for purchase via Flipkart and Samsung online store.