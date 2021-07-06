Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India at Rs. 12,500
Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India at Rs. 12,500

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:35 pm
Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India at Rs. 12,500
Samsung Galaxy F22 launched in India; sale starts July 13

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung has announced the Galaxy F22 handset in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 and will be up for purchase via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy F22 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera module, a 6.4-inch display, and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone sports a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is offered in Denim Black and Denim Blue color variants.

Information

There is a 13MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has been priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale starting July 13 at 12pm via Flipkart. Buyers will get Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India

Latest News

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce their wedding date

Entertainment

'Black Widow', 'Eternals': Updated list of upcoming MCU shows, movies

Entertainment

Karnataka, MP, other states get new Governors. Check list here

India

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Sports

Latest Technology News

DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India

Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update

Technology

Everything to know about Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla

Technology

Play Store delists nine apps spreading Facebook credential-stealing Chinese Trojan

Technology

Upcoming Apple iPhone 13 rumored to sport reverse wireless charging

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy A22 goes official in India at Rs. 18,500

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22 to debut in India on July 6

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22 will debut in second week of July

Technology

Samsung announces Galaxy M32 in India at Rs. 15,000

Technology
Trending Topics