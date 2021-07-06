Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India at Rs. 12,500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:35 pm

Samsung Galaxy F22 launched in India; sale starts July 13

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung has announced the Galaxy F22 handset in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 and will be up for purchase via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy F22 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera module, a 6.4-inch display, and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone sports a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is offered in Denim Black and Denim Blue color variants.

Information

There is a 13MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy F22 gets a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has been priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale starting July 13 at 12pm via Flipkart. Buyers will get Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions.