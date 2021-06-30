Samsung Galaxy F22 will debut in second week of July

Written by Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021

Samsung Galaxy F22's India launch timeline revealed

Samsung will launch a new F-series smartphone, called the Galaxy F22, in India in the second week of July, as per the reports. The upcoming handset is said to arrive as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A22 but with slightly tweaked hardware and design. Like the Galaxy A22, the Galaxy F22 will be offered in both 4G and 5G models. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

Both the models will have a 90Hz display

Considering that the Galaxy F22 will be a rebranded Galaxy A22, it will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. The 4G model will bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The 5G variant will have a 90Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT display with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F22 4G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected. The Galaxy F22 5G variant is also likely to offer a similar camera arrangement.

Internals

They will draw power from a mid-tier MediaTek processor

The Samsung Galaxy F22 4G and 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 and MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The 4G model will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support, whereas the 5G version is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery. They will boot Android 11.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone will be announced at the time of launch next month. However, the 4G version is tipped to cost under Rs. 15,000.