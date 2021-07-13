Samsung Galaxy F22's sale in India today at 12pm

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 11:32 am

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm

Samsung Galaxy F22, which was launched in India last week, is all set to go on its first sale today. It will be available for purchase starting 12pm via Flipkart and Samsung India online store. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 and comes with a Helio G80 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy F22 measures 159.9x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 203 grams

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Denim Black and Denim Blue color variants.

Information

The phone offers a 13MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy F22 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy F22 costs Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for purchase from 12pm via Flipkart and Samsung's online store. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid transactions via Flipkart.

What works and what doesn't Samsung Galaxy F22 Our Rating Pros: Smooth 90Hz AMOLED display Decent main camera Excellent battery life Expandable storage (up to 1TB) Cons: Old MediaTek processor 15W slow charging Feels heavy (203 grams)