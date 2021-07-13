Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy F22's sale in India today at 12pm
Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22's sale in India today at 12pm

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 11:32 am
Samsung Galaxy F22's sale in India today at 12pm
Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm

Samsung Galaxy F22, which was launched in India last week, is all set to go on its first sale today. It will be available for purchase starting 12pm via Flipkart and Samsung India online store. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 and comes with a Helio G80 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy F22 measures 159.9x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 203 grams

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Denim Black and Denim Blue color variants.

Information

The phone offers a 13MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy F22 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy F22 costs Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for purchase from 12pm via Flipkart and Samsung's online store. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid transactions via Flipkart.

What works and what doesn't
Samsung Galaxy F22
Our Rating
Pros:
Smooth 90Hz AMOLED display
Decent main camera
Excellent battery life
Expandable storage (up to 1TB)
Cons:
Old MediaTek processor
15W slow charging
Feels heavy (203 grams)
Share this timeline
Next News Article
Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Latest News

I want to entertain people and challenge myself: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha': 'Environmentalist' Aamir Khan slammed for littering Ladakh

Entertainment

Mahindra quashes rumors of Thar AX variant going on sale

Auto

Delete tweets against Lakshmi Puri, Delhi HC tells Saket Gokhale

India

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements

Sports

Latest Technology News

OnePlus Nord 2's renders reveal punch-hole design and flat screen

Technology

Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Technology

Redmi's first 5G smartphone arriving in India on July 20

Technology

TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content

Technology

Mi 11 Ultra's open sale to start from July 15

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India at Rs. 12,500

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22 to debut in India on July 6

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22 will debut in second week of July

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers

Technology
Trending Topics