Samsung Galaxy F22's official support page spotted, India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 06:04 pm

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy F22 smartphone soon. In the latest development, the support page of the handset has been spotted on the company's India website with model number SM-E225F/DS, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. Previous reports have suggested that that Samsung Galaxy F22 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it shall have a square-shaped quad camera arrangement. The device might bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information

A 13MP selfie camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will likely pack a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 13MP snapper.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Helio G80 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing

At present, the pricing details of the Galaxy F22 mobile are unknown. However, considering its specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 15,000.