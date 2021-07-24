Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appears on Geekbench; specifications leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 11:01 pm

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's Geekbench listing reveals Dimensity 700 chipset

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, it has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specifications. As per the listing, it will get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. The Galaxy F42 5G is said to be a rebadged Galaxy A22 5G, which went official yesterday.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much did the processor score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates aggregate results. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. The Geekbench listing of Galaxy F42 5G, with model number SM-E426B, reveals a single-core score of 559 and a multi-core score of 1,719.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.6-inch display

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may pack a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Information

The phone will offer a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is speculated to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G shall draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and get a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing

At present, details regarding the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G are unknown. For reference, the Galaxy A22 5G has been launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999.