Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, goes official

Surbhi Shah
May 20, 2021
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, goes official
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G debuts in China

Samsung has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F52 5G, in China. Priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,700), the handset is already available for pre-order via the company's online store. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone offers a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.6x76.3x8.7mm and weighs 199g. It comes in the shades of Magic White and Dusky Black.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. The handset is already up for pre-orders in China and will start shipping from June 1 onwards.

