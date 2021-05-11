Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy F52's live images and prices leaked
Samsung Galaxy F52's live images and prices leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:04 pm
Samsung Galaxy F52's live images and prices leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F52 5G model in China soon. In the latest development, live images of the handset have appeared on Weibo, revealing that it will come with a punch-hole design, a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and a headphone jack. The tipster has also claimed that the phone will cost CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have an LCD panel

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to be offered in White, Dark Blue, and Gray color options.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will boot Android 11 with the latest One UI skin on top and pack a 4,350mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 23,000) in China. However, the official pricing and availability details of the smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen soon.

