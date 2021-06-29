Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy M10s receives One UI 3.1 update in India
Samsung Galaxy M10s receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy M10s in India

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy M10s smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces a refreshed UI, one-time permissions, updated stock apps, ability to remove data location from photos, parental control and a dedicated music playback widget, among other features. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy M10s carries version number M107FXXU4CUF5 and has a download size of around 1.92GB. It is being released via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software updates >Download and install.

The phone has a Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M10s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a capsule-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Piano Black and Stone Blue color options.

It is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M10s sports a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from an Exynos 7884B chipset

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884B processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

