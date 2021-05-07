Home / News / Science News / Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy M11
Science

Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy M11

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 07, 2021, 12:23 am
Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy M11

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 update for its Galaxy M11 smartphone in Vietnam.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings in features like refreshed UI, improved performance, one-time permissions, an enhanced Samsung keyboard, and advanced privacy protection.

It also bumps the Android security patch to April 2021.

Here are more details.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for Samsung Galaxy M11 carries build number M115FXXU2BUD8 and is currently seeding in Vietnam. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings >System update >Download and Install.

Design and display

Galaxy M11 has an HD+ screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy M11 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is offered in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet color options.

Information

The phone has a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 450 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy M11 draws power from a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Leaked promo confirms the existence of Samsung Galaxy A82 5G
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: SpaceX's Starship finally sticks the landing, and more
Science
Lenovo's next tablet to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset, OLED screen
Science
Russia authorizes single-shot Sputnik Light; to be produced in India
World
Leaked promo confirms the existence of Samsung Galaxy A82 5G
Science
HBO reveals first official photos of 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Entertainment
Latest Science News
OnePlus Watch's update brings Always-on Display and camera shutter control
Science
PUBG Mobile will be relaunched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile
Science
Pixel 6 to feature Google's 5nm 'Whitechapel' custom chipset
Science
SpaceX's Starship SN15 prototype finally succeeds at high-altitude flight, landing
Science
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to go into production in July
Science
Trending Topics