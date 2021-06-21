Samsung Galaxy M21 'Prime Edition' might debut as '2021 Edition'

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:01 pm

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition might be called as Galaxy M21 2021

Samsung's Galaxy M21 Prime Edition, which was recently spotted on the company's Indian website, has now appeared on the Google Play Console but with a different moniker. It is speculated that the phone might be launched in other markets as "Galaxy M21 2021 Edition." As per the reports, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is expected to be similar to the original Galaxy M21 model.

Design and display

The phone might have a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, there could be a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. It is expected to offer different colorways than the standard Galaxy M21.

Information

A 48MP main camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. For selfies, there might be a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It should run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It should boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition. For reference, the original Galaxy M21 starts at Rs. 13,999 in India.