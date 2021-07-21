Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition goes official at Rs. 12,500
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone in India with a price-tag of Rs. 12,499. It will be available via Amazon. The handset is identical to the standard Galaxy M21 but has a different rear design and runs on Android 11. It offers a 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras, an Exynos 9611 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Charcoal Black and Arctic Blue color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition gets a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP front-facing shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition draws power from an Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. However, the pricing details of the 6GB/128GB variant have not been revealed as of now. The phone will go on sale starting July 26 via Amazon.

