Technology

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to debut on July 21

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 07:58 pm
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to debut on July 21
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to be launched in India on July 21

Samsung will launch the '2021 Edition' model of its Galaxy M21 smartphone in India on July 21, as confirmed by a microsite on Amazon. The webpage has also revealed the key specifications of the phone and its availability via the e-commerce platform. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be similar to the standard Galaxy M21 but will run on Android 11 OS.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. The textured rear panel will offer a triple rear camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black color variants.

Information

The phone will pack a triple rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will have triple cameras on the rear, comprising a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, a 20MP (f/2.2) snapper will be available.

Internals

It will be backed by an Exynos 9611 processor

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is expected to draw power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be announced on July 21. Following the launch, it will be up for grabs via Amazon. We expect the handset to cost around Rs. 10,000.

