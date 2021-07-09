Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to retain Galaxy M21's specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will run on Android 11

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M21 2021 Edition model in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles (via tipster Ishan Agarwal) has revealed that the upcoming handset will mirror the original Galaxy M21 in terms of its specifications and features. However, the M21 2021 Edition will run on the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core software. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device will have a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will sport a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information

There will be a 48MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (2.2) depth sensor. Up front, a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera will be available.

Internals

It will be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will draw power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core and house a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be announced at the time of the launch, However, considering the specifications, it should be priced at around Rs. 12,000 in India.