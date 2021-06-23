Samsung Galaxy M22 spotted on Bluetooth certification site; launch imminent

Jun 23, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M22 will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Samsung is gearing up to announce a new Galaxy M22 smartphone. In the latest development, the handset with model number SM-M225FV_DS has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. The listing suggests that it will support dual-SIM cards and Bluetooth 5.0. The FCC and Geekbench listings have revealed that the device will come with a Helio H80 chipset and 25W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The device will have a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and either a side-mounted or an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

It may be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is likely to sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, a 13MP or 20MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M22 smartphone at the time of the launch. However, in Europe, it is tipped to be priced at around €230 (roughly Rs. 20,400).