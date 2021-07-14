Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy M22's renders and specifications leaked
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy M22's renders and specifications leaked

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 06:32 pm
Samsung Galaxy M22 will look similar to the Galaxy M32 model

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M22 smartphone. In the latest development, DealNTech has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing a design similar to the Galaxy M32 model that was announced in India last month. The publication has also leaked the specifications of the M22, claiming that it will offer a 90Hz display, a Helio G80 chipset, and quad rear cameras.

Design and display

The device will have a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Blue, Black, and White color options.

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It should run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is tipped to cost around €240 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 4GB/128GB model in Europe. We expect the handset to be announced in the coming weeks.

Trending Topics