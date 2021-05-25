Home / News / Science News / Samsung's M22 to feature Helio G80 chipset and 6,000mAh battery
Science

Samsung's M22 to feature Helio G80 chipset and 6,000mAh battery

Written by
Harshita Malik
May 25, 2021
Samsung's M22 to feature Helio G80 chipset and 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M22's latest leak reveals key specifications

Samsung is working to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone, called the Galaxy M22. In the latest development, Galaxy Club has revealed that the handset will come with model number SM-M225FV and will share several features with the upcoming Galaxy M32. The Samsung Galaxy M22 is touted to have quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

A Super AMOLED Full-HD+ screen is expected

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will offer a quad camera unit. The device might sport a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 404ppi. It will be offered in Blue, Black, and White colors.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M22 should offer a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Galaxy M22 will be revealed at the time of its launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. In Europe, it is tipped to be priced at around €230 (roughly Rs. 20,500).

