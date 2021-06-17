Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s receive June 2021 security update

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung releases June 2021 security update for Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s models in India

Samsung has started releasing a software update for its Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s smartphones in India. The firmware brings the latest June 2021 Android security patch to both the handsets, along with some improvements related to system stability. The June 2021 security patch carries 47 fixes from Google and 19 fixes from Samsung, as per the South Korean tech giant.

Everything to know about the update

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s carries version number M315FXXU2BUF1 and M307FXXU4CUF1, respectively. The firmware can be manually downloaded by going to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor. The devices bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. They are offered in three color variants.

Cameras

The Galaxy M31 gets a 64MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. The Galaxy M30s sports a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. Up front, they are equipped with a 32MP (f/2.0) and 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter, respectively.

Internals

Under the hood, the duo packs a 6,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s draw power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They are upgradeable to Android 11 and house a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.