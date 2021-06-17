Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s receive June 2021 security update
Science

Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s receive June 2021 security update

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:05 am
Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s receive June 2021 security update
Samsung releases June 2021 security update for Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s models in India

Samsung has started releasing a software update for its Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s smartphones in India. The firmware brings the latest June 2021 Android security patch to both the handsets, along with some improvements related to system stability. The June 2021 security patch carries 47 fixes from Google and 19 fixes from Samsung, as per the South Korean tech giant.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s carries version number M315FXXU2BUF1 and M307FXXU4CUF1, respectively. The firmware can be manually downloaded by going to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor. The devices bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. They are offered in three color variants.

Cameras

The Galaxy M31 gets a 64MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. The Galaxy M30s sports a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. Up front, they are equipped with a 32MP (f/2.0) and 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter, respectively.

Internals

Under the hood, the duo packs a 6,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s draw power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They are upgradeable to Android 11 and house a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Google Meet will get Companion Mode for more engaging conferences

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Switzerland: List of records broken

Sports

Covovax India launch by September; trial for kids soon: SII

India

POCO X3 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Twitter loses safe harbor in India, and more

Science

Ferrari to unveil new V6-powered sports car on June 24

Auto

Latest Science News

Truecaller unveils group voice calling, Inbox Cleaner features for Android

Science

HONOR 50 series goes official; starts at around Rs. 27,500

Science

POCO shares manual fix guide for X2 smartphone's camera issue

Science

Source code for World Wide Web being auctioned as NFT

Science

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in trials

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung releases April 2021 security update for Galaxy A71

Science

Samsung releases March 2021 security update for Galaxy S9 series

Science

Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1 update for Galaxy M31s

Science

Samsung Galaxy M30s receives Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

Science
Trending Topics