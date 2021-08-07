Samsung Galaxy M32 5G's support page goes live; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 12:04 am

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G may be launched in India soon

Samsung is expected to launch a new M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M32 5G, in India. In the latest development, the handset's (model number SM-M326B/DS) support page has gone live on the official website, hinting at its imminent launch. Rumors are rife that it will arrive as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 5G model which was announced in Europe in January.

Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ TFT display

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be a rebadged Galaxy A32 5G, it will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot Android 11 OS

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India. For reference, the Galaxy A32 5G starts at €279 (around Rs. 24,500) in Europe.