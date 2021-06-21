Home / News / Technology News / Samsung announces Galaxy M32 in India at Rs. 15,000
Technology

Samsung announces Galaxy M32 in India at Rs. 15,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 12:35 pm
Samsung announces Galaxy M32 in India at Rs. 15,000
Samsung Galaxy M32 goes official in India

As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, tech giant Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M32 model in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy M32 features a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It has a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy M32 offers a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a quad camera arrangement. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 800-nits of brightness It is offered in Light Blue and Black color options.

Information

The phone bears a 20MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, it packs a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the Galaxy M32 costs Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting June 28 via Amazon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung may offer 512GB storage variant for Galaxy Z Fold3

Latest News

Bookings of Jaguar F‑PACE SVR SUV now open in India

Auto

Coronavirus: India reports 53K new infections; 20 Delta+ cases

India

Tokyo Olympics: 10,000 local spectators allowed for each event

Sports

Interested in Will Smith's life? His memoir releases in November

Entertainment

Realme Narzo 30 5G tipped to cost Rs. 14,000

Technology

Latest Technology News

Vivo V21e 5G appears on Flipkart; price leaked

Technology

Here's why Hubble Space Telescope is inoperable since June 13

Technology

Indian Alexa-enabled devices get free access to Audible's 'Sleep' selection

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 to cost under Rs. 15,000

Technology

Nintendo announces 'Mario Party Superstars' at E3 2021

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy M32 to cost under Rs. 15,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32's support page goes live, India launch imminent

Technology