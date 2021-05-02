Samsung Galaxy M32 bags BIS certification, India launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 12:52 am

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M32 model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the BIS certification site with model number SM-M325F/DS, hinting at its imminent arrival.

As per the recent leaks and reports, the handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery and is likely to share some features with the Galaxy A32 model.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will sport a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may offer a quad camera setup.

The handset is said to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of brightness.

Information

It will flaunt a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will reportedly offer a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, combined with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.

It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M32. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 20,000.