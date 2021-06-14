Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21
Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 11:37 am
Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21
Samsung Galaxy M32's India launch set for June 21

Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy M32 mid-range smartphone in India on June 21 at 12pm, an Amazon microsite has confirmed. The webpage has also teased the design of the handset as well as detailed some of its key highlights, including a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera module. The device will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 800-nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Blue and Black color options.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will offer a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, a 20MP selfie shooter is expected.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M32 at the time of its launch in India on June 21. However, a recent tip-off suggests that it will be priced between Rs. 15,000-20,000.

