Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month
Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 04:00 pm
Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month
Samsung Galaxy M32 will arrive in India in two color options

Samsung is likely to launch its latest Galaxy M32 smartphone in India in June itself, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. He has also revealed the renders of the handset, claiming that only blue and black color variants will be offered in the country. As per the previous leaks, it will have a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped quad camera setup. The handset will have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will flaunt a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W or 25W fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is tipped to happen later this month. However, considering the expected specifications, it should be priced at around Rs. 15,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones

Latest News

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on June 17

Auto

'Grahan' trailer: Revisiting sordid demons of the 1984 Sikh massacre

Entertainment

Massive rock and ice avalanche caused the Chamoli disaster: Study

India

Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune

Auto

OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones

Science

Latest Science News

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

Science

Move over consoles, Microsoft will now develop Xbox streaming sticks

Science

TECNO SPARK 7T goes official in India at Rs. 9,000

Science

Mi 11 Lite will be the "slimmest smartphone of 2021"

Science

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's full specifications leaked

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy M32's full specifications leaked

Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's leaked renders reveal five color options

Science

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's pricing details leaked

Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's color variants revealed in new renders

Science
Trending Topics