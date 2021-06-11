Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 04:00 pm

Samsung Galaxy M32 will arrive in India in two color options

Samsung is likely to launch its latest Galaxy M32 smartphone in India in June itself, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. He has also revealed the renders of the handset, claiming that only blue and black color variants will be offered in the country. As per the previous leaks, it will have a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped quad camera setup. The handset will have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will flaunt a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W or 25W fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India will be announced at the time of launch, which is tipped to happen later this month. However, considering the expected specifications, it should be priced at around Rs. 15,000.