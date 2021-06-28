Samsung Galaxy M32 is now available in India via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on first sale in India

Samsung's newly-launched Galaxy M32 smartphone has gone on its first sale in India today. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and is available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung's online store. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Light Blue and Black color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.2) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. The smartphone is up for grabs via Amazon India as well as Samsung's online store. On Amazon, buyers can also avail Rs. 1,250 instant discount on transactions through ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

What works and what doesn't Samsung Galaxy M32 Our Rating Pros: Smooth 90Hz display Good main camera Solid battery life Expandable storage Cons: Average performance Doesn't support HDR streaming