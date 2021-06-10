Home / News / Science News / Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy M32's full specifications leaked
Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy M32's full specifications leaked

Surbhi Shah
Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy M32's full specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy M32's design and specifications leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest M-series smartphone, called the Galaxy M32, in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the full specifications of the handset. As per the leak, the phone will have an Infinity-U design, a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The device will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and possibly, a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Blue and Black colors.

It will sport a 20MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It will run on Android 11

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India.

