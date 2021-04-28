Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India at Rs. 20,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 01:47 pm

Samsung has launched its Galaxy M42 5G smartphone in India. Its price starts at Rs. 19,999 and it will go on sale from May 1.

As for the highlights, the device comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support, and Knox security.

Design and display

The phone is offered in two shades

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The gloss-finished rear panel houses a quad camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is offered in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray color options.

Information

It sports a 20MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The device runs on a Snapdragon 750G processor

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy M42 costs Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. However, the variants are being offered at an introductory price of Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The handset will go on sale from May 1.