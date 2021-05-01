Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone is now available in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 12:05 pm

Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M42 5G, has gone on sale in India today. The handset is available via Amazon and Samsung's e-store at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB base variant.

As for the key highlights, the Galaxy M42 5G features an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED display

The Galaxy M42 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a noticeable bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The rear panel houses a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It comes in Prism Dot Gray and Prism Dot Black color options.

Information

It sports a 20MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy M42 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

As part of an introductory offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 along with up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on transactions via HDFC Bank cards.

The handset is available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung.com.