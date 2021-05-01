Home / News / Science News / Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone is now available in India
Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone is now available in India

Surbhi Shah
Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone is now available in India

Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M42 5G, has gone on sale in India today. The handset is available via Amazon and Samsung's e-store at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB base variant.

As for the key highlights, the Galaxy M42 5G features an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED display

The Galaxy M42 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a noticeable bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The rear panel houses a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It comes in Prism Dot Gray and Prism Dot Black color options.

It sports a 20MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy M42 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

As part of an introductory offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 along with up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on transactions via HDFC Bank cards.

The handset is available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung.com.

